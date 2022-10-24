 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert