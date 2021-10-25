For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
