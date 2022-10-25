 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

