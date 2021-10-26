This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
