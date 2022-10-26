 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

