 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News