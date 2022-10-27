Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
