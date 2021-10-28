Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
