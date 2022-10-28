 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

