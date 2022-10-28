This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's condition…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. W…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's c…