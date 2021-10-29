 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News