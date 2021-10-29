For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
