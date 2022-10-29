Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
