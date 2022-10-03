For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rai…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 de…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …