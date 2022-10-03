 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

