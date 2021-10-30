 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News