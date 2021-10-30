This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
