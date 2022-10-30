This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
