Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

