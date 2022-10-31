This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degr…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tom…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 6…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. W…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …