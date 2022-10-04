Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.