Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.