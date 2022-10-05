 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

