 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News