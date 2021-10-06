Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.