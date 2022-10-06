 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

