Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

