This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 3…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will s…
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…