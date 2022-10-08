Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.