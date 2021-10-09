Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.