Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
