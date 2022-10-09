 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

