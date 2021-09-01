This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensbo…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. Te…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 72F. Win…