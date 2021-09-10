Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
