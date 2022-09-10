Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Most…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot te…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected fo…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Greensboro folks should be pr…
This evening in Greensboro: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greens…