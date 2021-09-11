This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
