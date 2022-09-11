Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.