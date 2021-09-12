Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
