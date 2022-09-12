 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

