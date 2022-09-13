 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

