Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
