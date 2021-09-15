For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
