This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
