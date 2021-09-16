Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.