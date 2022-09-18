Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.