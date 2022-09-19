 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

