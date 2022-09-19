For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
