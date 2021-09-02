 Skip to main content
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

