Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

