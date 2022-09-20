This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should …
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a …