Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.