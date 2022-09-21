Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.