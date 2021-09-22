Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Cooler. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
