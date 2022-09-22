 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

