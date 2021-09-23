 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News