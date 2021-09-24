 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

