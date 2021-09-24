For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today.…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. T…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Gre…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot tempera…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 t…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Cooler. Low 57F…