Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
