 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News