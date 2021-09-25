Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today.…
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. T…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Gre…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot tempera…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 t…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Cooler. Low 57F…