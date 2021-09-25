Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.