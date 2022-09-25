 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

